Media: Britain has launched a new air defense system to protect against the Su-57

The British Army has adopted the new Sky Saber air defense system to repel threats posed by Russian fighters, the Times newspaper reports citing … RIA Novosti, 07.12.2021

2021-12-07T00: 27

2021-12-07T00: 27

2021-12-07T00: 36

LONDON, Dec 7 – RIA Novosti. The British Army has adopted the new Sky Saber air defense system to counter threats posed by Russian fighters, the Times reported, citing sources in the UK Department of Defense. According to a press release published on the Department’s website, the new air defense system has replaced Rapier missiles. which have been in use since the 1970s. The new missiles are capable of hitting targets the size of a tennis ball flying at the speed of sound. The Sky Saber system is said to be capable of flying 24 missiles simultaneously, which are capable of destroying fighter jets, drones and laser-guided smart bombs. Sources say the ministry wanted to launch a new air defense system “to counter threats posed by Russian stealth fighters. such as the Su-57, which NATO codenamed Felon. “According to a press release posted on the ministry’s website, the new air defense system has replaced the Rapier missiles that have been in use since the 1970s. The new missiles are capable of hitting targets the size of a tennis ball flying at the speed of sound. That the Sky Saber system can fly 24 missiles simultaneously, which are capable of destroying fighters, drones and laser-guided smart bombs.

