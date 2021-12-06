    Media called Russian weapons capable of destroying American cities

    By
    Cornelius Chandler
    -
    0
    16

    https://ria.ru/20211206/tsirkon-1762388781.html

    One Russian weapon will wipe American cities from the face of the earth

    Media called Russian weapons capable of destroying American cities – Russia news today

    One Russian weapon will wipe American cities from the face of the earth

    The prospect of mass production of the Zircon missile system will put the United States in a stalemate amid growing tensions between Russia and … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

    2021-12-06T14: 38

    2021-12-06T14: 38

    2021-12-06T15: 26

    USA

    washington (city)

    NATO

    space – ria science

    Russia

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759617225_0:17:938:545_1920x0_80_0_0_b40e6a17c2ef58aa7ec90c692ff046ed.jpg

    MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The prospect of mass production of the Zircon missile system will put the United States in a stalemate amid growing tensions in relations between Russia and the West, Iranian newspaper Kayhan writes. wipe American cities off the ground. ” At the same time, the article says, American failures in the newly unleashed arms race are pushing the United States to exacerbate diplomatic relations. mice with a cat. “They are trying to declare sanctions, detain Russian ships, tankers and planes, resort to a means already tested during previous election campaigns in the United States: the expulsion of Russian diplomats,” the article says. Zircon is the first in the world. a hypersonic cruise missile capable of continuous aerodynamic flight with maneuvering in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine. Its maximum speed reaches M = 9 (nine times the speed of sound, more than ten thousand kilometers per hour), the maximum firing range is one thousand kilometers. They want to arm surface and submarine ships, both promising and under construction, with Zirconia.

    https://ria.ru/20211129/tsirkon-1761255632.html

    https://ria.ru/20210719/tsirkon-1741838836.html

    USA

    washington (city)

    Russia

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    2021

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    news

    ru-RU

    https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759617225_195:69:830:545_1920x0_80_0_0_e81e116094d9a52e0ce80a14ebf0d66c.jpg

    united states, washington (city), nato, space – ria nauka, russia

    14:38 06.12.2021 (updated: 15:26 06.12.2021)

    Media called Russian weapons capable of destroying American cities

    Source link

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here