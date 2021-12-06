https://ria.ru/20211206/tsirkon-1762388781.html

One Russian weapon will wipe American cities from the face of the earth

The prospect of mass production of the Zircon missile system will put the United States in a stalemate amid growing tensions between Russia and … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The prospect of mass production of the Zircon missile system will put the United States in a stalemate amid growing tensions in relations between Russia and the West, Iranian newspaper Kayhan writes. wipe American cities off the ground. ” At the same time, the article says, American failures in the newly unleashed arms race are pushing the United States to exacerbate diplomatic relations. mice with a cat. “They are trying to declare sanctions, detain Russian ships, tankers and planes, resort to a means already tested during previous election campaigns in the United States: the expulsion of Russian diplomats,” the article says. Zircon is the first in the world. a hypersonic cruise missile capable of continuous aerodynamic flight with maneuvering in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine. Its maximum speed reaches M = 9 (nine times the speed of sound, more than ten thousand kilometers per hour), the maximum firing range is one thousand kilometers. They want to arm surface and submarine ships, both promising and under construction, with Zirconia.

