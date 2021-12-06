Media: Institutions have reduced positions in Bitcoin by at least $ 500 million

An unnamed trading firm cut bitcoin positions by $ 500 million on the morning of December 4, leading to aggressive liquidations in the derivatives market for $ 1.3 billion in the range of $ 42,000 to $ 51,000, writes The Block.

The volume of open interest in less than an hour dropped from $ 21.6 billion to $ 16.7 billion, according to the publication.

Data: The Block. Coinglass.

“Everyone has had a good year. Those who come from traditional finance are following a macroeconomic backdrop that has begun to look wobbly. “– explained Aya Kantorovich, executive director of the FalconX bitcoin exchange.

According to the top manager, customer interest with a focus on the long-term horizon remains.

On December 4, the price of bitcoin at the moment dropped to $ 42,000. Following the first cryptocurrency, almost all digital assets from the top 10 in terms of capitalization were in the red zone.

At the time of writing, digital gold is trading at $ 48,540. BTC has lost 1.8% over the past 24 hours and 15% over the week, according to CoinGecko.

Bitstamp BTC / USD hourly chart. Data: TradingView.

Recall that billionaire investor Louis Navelier allowed bitcoin to fall to $ 10,000. According to him, the signal for the formation of a “double top” is strengthening on the chart of the first cryptocurrency, the implementation of which may occur as the Fed normalizes monetary policy.

