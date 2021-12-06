Ministry of Labor proposed to change the procedure for payment of pensions in Russia | News | News

The Ministry of Labor proposes to change the procedure for issuing and calculating pensions for two categories of citizens. The draft of the relevant amendments was posted on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts. The media drew attention to the document on Monday, December 6.

According to the draft amendments, the changes will affect only those who have the right to receive pension savings in full at once. We are talking about those who receive a disability or survivor’s pension, as well as those whose work experience is too short to receive an old-age insurance pension. The second category includes women over 55 and men over 60.

These groups will be able to apply through the “Gosuslugi” portal. It will be considered within five days, after which the citizen will receive a notification through the same portal. The new procedure for submitting an application for processing a payment will take effect from July 1.

Earlier, on November 22, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russians will be able to apply for a lump sum payment of pension savings on the State Service portal. As the Prime Minister of Russia noted, citizens in most cases will not have to personally visit the Pension Fund or send papers by mail. The innovations will simplify the procedure and shorten the time for receiving payments.

Earlier, on November 20, it was reported that the new rules for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual will come into force in Russia on January 1, 2022.

According to the innovations approved by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the payment and delivery of pensions in the territory with the introduced emergency regime can be earlier. And regardless of the nature of the emergency: federal, interregional, regional, intermunicipal, municipal or local. You just need to write a statement about the situation and transfer it to the Pension Fund (PFR). In addition, Russians will be able to choose how to receive payments: through the post office or another organization.