Minsk canceled flight to Iraq for migrants

MINSK, December 6 – RIA Novosti. An evacuation flight, which Iraqi Airways was supposed to take to Iraq some of the Iraqi migrants on Monday afternoon, has been canceled, according to the online arrival and departure board on the website of Minsk National Airport. -800, he was supposed to fly from the Belarusian capital to Baghdad at 14.30 (coinciding with Moscow time). However, there is no such flight in the schedule now. There are no Iraqi Airways outbound flights scheduled for the next two days. The previous Iraqi Airways evacuation flight took place on Saturday, with an Iraqi airline evacuating 419 migrants who had previously unsuccessfully attempted to travel through Belarus to the EU, to Erbil. On Saturday, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia and Belarus Abderrahman al-Husseini wrote on Twitter that more than 2.7 thousand Iraqis have already returned from Belarus to their homeland on evacuation flights. over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that in the republic, in addition to the two thousandth refugee camp in the trade and logistics center near the border with Poland, there may be another 2-3 thousand migrants from the Middle East. At the same time, some migrants return home both by evacuation flights and individually. At the same time, the refugees in the trade and logistics center, according to the Belarusian authorities, generally do not yet express a desire to return to their homeland, waiting for a humanitarian corridor to the EU countries. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from countries The Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

