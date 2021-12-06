“MK” learned about the plans of the Ministry of Labor to change the procedure for payment of pensions – RBK

The Ministry of Labor has prepared amendments that change the procedure for issuing an application for a one-time receipt of pension savings for those citizens who have the right to do so, writes Moskovsky Komsomolets. These are those who receive a pension for the loss of a breadwinner or disability, as well as those who have too little work experience to accrue an old-age pension, and do not have enough pension points.

According to the newspaper, it will now be possible to apply for a lump sum payment through the portal of state services. The department also plans to change the timing of receiving payments – it will be possible to apply for it again in five years. A citizen’s application for payment to the FIU will be considered within five days. The decision will also be notified through public services. If the potential recipient of the payment does not have an account on the portal, he will be notified via e-mail or regular mail.

As reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, it is assumed that the new order will take effect on July 1.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor approved changes in the procedure for paying pensions, they will take effect on January 1. Thus, pensioners will be able to receive the funded part of their pension from the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, if it was previously paid by a non-state fund that ceased operations. Also, from the pensions of people who have been declared bankrupt, deductions on court orders will not be made. However, some amounts may be withheld if the person was previously charged a pension in excess of the prescribed amount.