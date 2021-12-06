MMA fighter Chorshanbiev to be expelled from Russia for violation of migration legislation – Incidents

MOSCOW, December 6. / TASS /. The Ostankino court in Moscow decided to expel the MMA fighter Chorshanbe Chorshanbiyev from Russia, having found him guilty of violating migration laws. TASS was informed about this in the press service of the court.

“The court found Chorshanbiev guilty under Article 18.8 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (“ Violation by a foreign citizen or stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation ”). The court decided to expel him from the Russian Federation with a fine of 5 thousand rubles “, – said the press service.

The athlete will be placed in the Center for Detention of Foreign Citizens until he is forcibly expelled from Russia.

“Until the execution of an administrative penalty in the form of administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation, Chorshanbiev Ch. A. will be placed in the Center for Temporary Detention of Foreign Citizens of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow,” the court said.

By law, he could be allowed to leave Russia on his own.

On December 3, a blogger and MMA fighter Chorshanbiev was detained in Moscow, who, without a license and a CMTPL policy, staged a race along the Lefortovo tunnel, violating traffic rules and filming what was happening on video. He was brought to administrative responsibility, his Toyota Camry was placed in a dedicated parking lot. During the interrogation, the athlete stated that he had not posted video of the offenses on the Internet.

Chorshanbiev is from Tajikistan. Since 2016, he has been professionally engaged in mixed martial arts. In total, he has seven fights, in which he won four victories. Previously, he was seen in an accident and various fights.