More than 17% of doctors spoke in favor of toughening draft laws on QR codes – RBC

The fact that the government is going to submit to the State Duma two bills on the mandatory introduction of QR codes in transport and in public places, RBC learned in mid-November. The first bill proposes amendments to the law on sanitary and epidemiological welfare, if adopted, the regional authorities will have to introduce a system of attending public events, catering, trade by QR code, a medical outlet with a negative PCR test or a document that would confirm that a person had had a coronavirus. The second bill introduces amendments to the Air Code and the Railway Transport Charter. They are encouraged to enter QR codes on airplanes and trains. Against this background, some regions have introduced a system of QR codes, for example, for visiting administrative buildings, cafes, museums or when departing from the region – the procedure for presenting the code differs depending on the specific subject. Consideration of bills on QR codes in the State Duma is scheduled for December 16, now the initiatives are under discussion in the regions. The government’s proposals caused a wide response; in some regions, protests against the introduction of QR codes were held.

Successes and failures of the population vaccination campaign

Most of all, the vaccine campaign was hampered by conflicting statements by the authorities about the coronavirus and the vaccination itself, according to the surveyed doctors (61.1%, the question implied the possibility of choosing several answers). They also consider the campaign’s miscalculation that the media cannot explain the scientific data on the benefits of vaccination to the population in an accessible way (59.7%). In third place are the shortcomings – insufficiently reasoned explanations that the disease can be difficult, as well as explanations why deaths also occur among the vaccinated (59.3%). Also, news about administrative coercion to vaccinate under the threat of dismissal or suspension also negatively affected the popularization of the vaccine (55.9%).

First of all, according to doctors, in order to increase confidence in the vaccine, it is necessary to work with the general population (56.7%), however, almost every fifth doctor (19.1%) said that it is necessary to increase confidence in the vaccine among the medical community. …

Nevertheless, some of the decisions of the authorities during the vaccination campaign are recognized by doctors as successful. For example, stories about overcrowded covid hospitals, about personal tragedies of people due to the death of relatives, had a positive effect on mass vaccination (66.1%). Another, less emotional incentive to get vaccinated was scientific publications about vaccines against COVID-19 and news that Russian vaccines are being registered abroad (47.4%).

The personal example of the vaccination of President Vladimir Putin, according to respondents, brought more success to the campaign than calls for vaccinations from bloggers and TV presenters (32.7% versus 24.3% – the question also suggested multiple choice).

What solutions will help increase vaccination coverage?

The majority of respondents (77.6%, the question also suggested multiple options) noted that the best way to increase the number of vaccinated is to understandably tell the population about vaccine research, provide data on their tolerance, etc. The correct decision would also be to stop public calls for discrimination against the unvaccinated (62.7%) and work to improve the image of the Russian doctor in order to increase public confidence in healthcare workers in general.

According to a survey by the Institute of Psychology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, conducted in the summer of 2021 among 2 thousand city dwellers, 62% of those who were not going to get vaccinated in the near future said that it was the doctors they knew who did not advise them to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the head of the laboratory said in an interview with RBC Institute Timofey Nestik. This position of doctors may be due to both a lack of knowledge and painful experience of reforms, as well as psychological trauma accumulated during the pandemic.

According to him, when the question is “whether or not to be vaccinated against coronavirus”, people first of all listen to the opinions of doctors they know. Therefore, it is important that doctors at the polyclinic level recommend vaccination, if there are no contraindications for that.

“In medical institutions among doctors, this can be organized as a series of brainstorming sessions: doctors of different categories and with different opinions about vaccination share their worries and hopes, then together they look for ways to improve the quality of medical care and psychologically support patients in a pandemic,” told the professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences.