More than a billion dollars promised to be invested in Trump’s social network

The social network, which is being created by former US President Donald Trump, announced on Sunday that it had received investment promises of more than $ 1 billion. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

WASHINGTON, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. The social network, which is created by former US President Donald Trump, announced on Sunday that it has received investment promises of more than $ 1 billion. Trump Media & amp; Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) and its investment company Digital World Acquisition Corp have announced they have received investment pledges from “a diverse group of institutional investors.” “The $ 1 billion sends an important signal to big tech that censorship and political discrimination must end,” said Trump’s connections “TMTG will be in a stronger position to defend against the tyranny of big technology,” Trump said in a statement. In October, Trump, whose accounts have been shut down by most social media after the events of January 6, 2021, announced the creation of Truth Social (” Social Network of Truth “). The new social network is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

