Morgan Stanley calls the Fed’s policy for the markets more dangerous than the omicron strain – RBK

Morgan Stanley experts believe that the tightening of the US Federal Reserve’s policy carries more risks for the markets than the new strain of coronavirus. JPMorgan strategists also predict a negative impact on stock markets precisely because of the Fed’s actions.



The change in monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) may pose a much greater danger to investors than the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus. This opinion was expressed by analysts at Morgan Stanley, writes Bloomberg.

According to the agency, experts led by Morgan Stanley senior strategist for the US stock market Michael Wilson “are not very concerned that the omicron is the main risk factor for stocks,” but on the contrary called the possible decision of the Fed to reduce the volume of purchases of bonds as the main threat.

According to strategists at Morgan Stanley, a reduction in the purchase of assets means a tightening for the markets, and this will lead to a decrease in their value. According to their forecasts, the S&P 500 index, which includes the largest American companies by capitalization, will fall: the decline will be about 12%. Analysts have noticed that investors are starting to demand much higher risk premiums as they expect a significantly higher key rate over the long term.

Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at TIAA Investments, said that the main danger is a sudden hike in the key rate, which central banks will be forced to respond to when inflation rises. The TIAA forecasts for 2022 that most of the economic and market risks associated with the coronavirus will be left behind.