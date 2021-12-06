Moscow State University spoke about the possibility of reducing mortality from COVID-19

https://ria.ru/20211205/koronavirus-1762264467.html

A large number of deaths from coronavirus could have been avoided if the sick had consulted a doctor on time and treatment began as early as possible, he said … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. A large number of deaths from the coronavirus could have been avoided if the sick had consulted a doctor on time and treatment began as early as possible, Simon Matskeplishvili, Deputy Director of the Moscow State University Medical Center, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Radio Russia. rather low mortality – from one to one and a half percent. This parameter, according to him, could be lower if people did not expect that the disease would go away on its own, thereby bringing themselves to a severe course. safe, affordable, effective drugs, we would avoid a large number of hospitalizations, we would reduce mortality – I think we could reduce several times, “Matskeplishvili said. The doctor explained that all patients with signs of a respiratory infection should be treated, regardless of the test results for coronavirus due to the fact that it can be false-negative. The scientist said that with coronavirus, treatment must be started within 72 hours: during this time, the body must cope with the infection itself. If the condition has not improved, the temperature has not decreased, shortness of breath, severe cough, severe pain appear, outpatient treatment should be started, which should be enough for recovery. the beginning of therapy. According to him, the main cause of death from infection now is the attachment of bacterial flora. However, the use of immunosuppressive drugs deprives the body of the chance to defeat the virus on its own. In addition, the excessive use of such funds can lead to serious consequences after some time. During the pandemic in Russia, 9 801 613 people were infected with the coronavirus, of which 281 278 died, 8 502 406 patients were cured. All over the world, according to WHO, there are more than 263 million infected, 5.2 million of them could not be saved. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, severe cases are few, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. According to the latest data, almost 70 million Russians received the first vaccination, 60.7 million received the full course of vaccination.

