Murashko called the start date of trials of the COVID vaccine for children from 6 years old – RBK

Photo: Alexander Avilov / AGN “Moscow”



Clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11 may start early next year. This was announced by the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Interfax reports.

Earlier, on November 29, the head of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg said that he applied to the Ministry of Health for permission to conduct clinical trials of a children’s vaccine. He suggested that the first and second phases of clinical trials would take up to two months. During the tests, children will be injected with 1/10 and 1/5 of the usual Sputnik V vaccine.

The use of the COVID-19 vaccine for a similar age group – children from five to 11 years old – has already been approved in the European Union. They will be inoculated with Comirnaty from Pfizer and BioNTech at a dose of 10 micrograms, which gives an efficacy of 68-98%. Tests have shown that children may experience pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and chills.

On November 24, the Ministry of Health registered the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, which scientists have been testing since July on the basis of 12 children’s medical institutions in Moscow. The third phase was completed in November, then the dosage of the drug was determined – adolescents will be vaccinated with 1/5 of “Sputnik V” for adults. As noted by Gunzburg, during the research, experts noticed only one side effect in children – an increased temperature.