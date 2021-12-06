Murashko said that about 85% of those who have recovered from COVID-19 again seek medical care – Gazeta.Ru

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that about 85% of patients who have undergone coronavirus infection, after recovering, seek additional help from medical institutions. He said this during the forum as part of the Russian Healthcare Week 2021.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, such indicators indicate the importance of the state program for in-depth medical examination.

“We see a high demand for screening procedures – for patients who have undergone a new coronavirus infection,” said Murashko.

According to the latest data from the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 9,833,749 cases of infection were detected in Russia, 8,530,476 people recovered, 282,462 died. registered 32,136 new cases of SARSr-CoV infection.