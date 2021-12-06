Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi receives four years in prison on first sentence

Aung San Suu Kyi

In total, the ousted leader of the state faces 11 charges

The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, was sentenced to four years in prison. This is the first sentence in a series of cases in which she could be sentenced to life in prison.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was found guilty of instigating social division and violating disaster laws.

In total, Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with 11 charges. She does not admit guilt. Its supporters consider the process to be politically motivated.

In the government of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi served as a state adviser. Prior to coming to power in 2016, she was an influential opposition politician and human rights activist, subjected to attacks and repression, and spent about 15 years under house arrest. In 1991 she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and a year earlier – the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

