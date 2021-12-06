NATO countries and Ukraine fear that Russia will cut off the Baltic States from the alliance – RT in Russian

NATO countries and Ukraine do not exclude that Russia can cut off the Baltic countries from the alliance in a few hours with the help of migrants. This was reported by the Times newspaper, citing sources.

The article claims that the Russian side can allegedly send migrants to the Suwalki corridor on the border of Poland and Lithuania in order to create riots there.

“Then Russian troops could rush in there and set up … military patrols under the pretext of a humanitarian crisis. This will allow Russia to unite the forces in the Kaliningrad region with Belarus, ”RIA Novosti quotes a statement.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the publications of Western media about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, allegedly to prepare for an invasion of the territory of a neighboring state.

According to her, the United States is conducting a “special operation to escalate the situation” around Ukraine, shifting responsibility to Russia.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not going to attack anyone.