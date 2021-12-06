NATO does not recognize red lines, Peskov said

NEW DELHI, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. NATO demonstrates an extremely aggressive position and does not recognize red lines, Russia does not like this, Moscow insures its own interests, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov in an interview with RT. “They all say that they do not recognize any red lines,” They say that NATO will do whatever it wants – two. On any territory – three. And all this to contain the Russian Federation – four. We don’t like this. We do it in order to insure our own interests “, – added Peskov.

