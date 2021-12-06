Nazarbayev thanked Russia for support in the formation of Kazakhstan – Gazeta.Ru

Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the role of Russia in drawing up state borders after gaining sovereignty. This is stated in the article Nazarbayev “Lessons of independence”, published on his website…

“We inherited a huge territory from our ancestors. But the rights to it were not enshrined in international documents either in tsarist times or in the years of the existence of the USSR, ”Nazarbayev wrote.

According to him, organizing a constructive negotiation process along the entire perimeter of our borders with a length of 14 thousand kilometers was a difficult task, with which Russia and China helped Kazakhstan. The leadership of these two countries from the first days supported the independence of the republic, as well as the process of clarifying the borders, the ex-head of Kazakhstan noted.

“We must always appreciate and remember with gratitude the support of Russia and President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leadership at that important moment in our history,” Nazarbayev said.

Formerly Nazarbayev told, as he was persuaded to remain the head of state. He noted that for 30 years in power he had brought up many worthy students, one of whom was the head of the country – Kassym-Zhomart Kemelevich Tokayev.