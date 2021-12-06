New Antique Restrictions for the Unvaccinated Come into Force in Italy Today

Unvaccinated Italians will no longer be able to attend public events, restaurants and theaters, or use public transport. According to the Kommersant newspaper, the restrictions will affect 7 million people. A QR code is now required to visit public places. It is received only by those vaccinated or ill with covid. Previously, it was possible to get into museums, cafes and other similar institutions with a negative PCR test, but the authorities decided to refuse this. According to the result of the analysis, valid for only two days, now you can go only to the workplace. At the same time, for using public transport without a QR code, including an ordinary city bus, from today will be fined 1 thousand euros. The reason for the tightening of measures is the deterioration of the epidemiological situation: since the beginning of November in Italy, the incidence again began to grow. On average, the virus is found in almost 17 thousand people every day. More than 70 infected people die from covid every day. In total, according to official data, more than 80% of the adult population is vaccinated in the country today.

Opponents of the digital pass system in Italy regularly go to protests. A month and a half ago, the dissenters blocked a commercial port in the north of the country for several days.