“New fines” for glazing balconies are actually old – City – News of St. Petersburg

Sunday night the metropolitan media scared the Russians with the news that from March 2022 they will begin to fine in Russia for inconsistent glazing of loggias and balconies, as well as siding. Excited by the news and readers of Fontanka. According to popular expression, there are two pieces of news: good and bad. The good news is that no radical changes in the life of Russians will happen in connection with this novel. The bad news is that such fines already exist, as in the case of a court decision, the obligation to dismantle illegal glazing. Let’s explain in order.

The media write that from March 2022 they will be fined for illegal glazing of balconies and loggias. This is true?

In the part that they will begin to fine only in March, it is not true. The punishment for uncoordinated glazing has existed for several years, therefore, if you are the owner of such a balcony, you face a fine, and right now too.

Then what are these new rules that everyone is talking about?

This is the order of the Ministry of Construction (No. 292 dated 05/14/2021, the text of the document is here) “On the approval of the rules for the use of residential premises.” This document will start working in March 2022, when the “expiration date” of its predecessor expires (Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 25 of January 21, 2006, link here). The documents differ in wording – in the second they are more accurate. Both have a ban on illegal redevelopment or redevelopment of living quarters.

What is the penalty for this?

For such violators, the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation contains part 2 of Article 7.21 – “Unauthorized reconstruction and (or) redevelopment of premises in a residential building.” The punishment is a fine from 2 to 2.5 thousand for ordinary citizens, 4-5 thousand – for officials, and 40-50 thousand rubles – for legal entities. As the Ministry of Construction explained after the excitement began, the key difference: from March, legal entities will be subject to the same requirements for the maintenance of residential premises as for citizens. In addition, each region also has its own local legislation and approval requirements for glazing balconies.