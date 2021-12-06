New Genesis GV90 2023

It was revealed this week that the Korean premium brand is preparing its flagship crossover to take the GV80 up a notch. What will the new product look like?

Genesis is a very young brand, only six years old. That is how much time has passed since the premiere of the first model of the brand – the first generation G90 executive sedan, which replaced the well-known Hyundai Equus in our market. Now the model range consists of three sedans (and a station wagon based on one of them) and three crossovers, one of which is exclusively electric – the GV60. However, soon they may be joined by the largest SUV, which will be named GV90.

So far, there is no information about his appearance, as well as spy photos of camouflaged copies. We can only focus on the current style of the company’s new models, the most interesting of which is the flagship sedan G90 of the new generation, demonstrated earlier this week. It is quite possible that the brand’s largest crossover will receive similar design elements. Among them: a large radiator grill, visually combined with narrow strips of head optics. The crossover presented in the renders has a falling sill line and retractable door handles. The GV90 is also shown with “double-deck” lamps, made in the style of the same G90.

Genesis GV90 render

According to available information, the new crossover will be fully electric, which means that it can be built on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) platform, which is already used by the GV60, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and other electric vehicles of Korean brands. The premiere of new items may take place in 2023.

Today the role of the flagship crossover is played by the GV80, its minimum cost in Russia is 5,020,000 rubles (2.5 T, 249 hp). The diesel version with a 3-liter engine of the same power will cost 5,470,000 rubles in the basic version. Finally, the third version of the engine is a 379-horsepower 3.5 T gasoline engine, prices for it start at 6,170,000 rubles. All modifications are equipped with four-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Recall that last month, the Korean company introduced an electric 489-horsepower version of the GV70 crossover.