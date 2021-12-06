New restrictions on entry into the country entered into force in the USA – RBK

The American authorities have shortened the time for passing the coronavirus test and obliged vaccinated visitors to pass it.

In the United States, new restrictions on entry into the country have been earned from today due to the coronavirus. They are associated with the rapid spread of the new omicron strain, CNN reports. Previously, cases of infection have been identified in several states.

So, now passengers on any flights arriving in the United States will have to provide a negative test for coronavirus, which was received no earlier than a day before crossing the border (until now, it was allowed to take a test taken 72 hours in advance). At the same time, the new rules will apply to all countries, regardless of whether those who enter are vaccinated or not. Similar rules will apply to unvaccinated US citizens and residents.

In addition, until March 18, the mask regime has been extended on planes, trains, buses and airports.

At the same time, the American authorities agreed that there was no need for mandatory quarantine for those who arrived in the country.