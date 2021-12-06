Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is due to announce the verdict in Myanmar today

She was arrested after a military coup d’état.

The former state councilor has faced a number of charges. These are various episodes related to corruption. For example, spending money from the treasury when buying a helicopter and receiving a bribe of six hundred thousand dollars and 11 kilograms of gold. Also, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate is charged with illegal possession of a walkie-talkie and violation of the law on natural disasters. The most severe punishment – 14 years in prison – Aung San Suu Kyi can receive on charges of non-compliance with the law on nondisclosure of state secrets, which was adopted in the first half of the 20th century, when Myanmar was a British colony. The Japanese newspaper Kyodo wrote that in total, the state adviser faces up to a hundred years in prison.

As noted by the TASS agency, Aung San Suu Kyi actually ruled the country until the military coup that happened on February 1. The command of the armed forces then seized power in the republic and declared fraudulent elections, in which the state councilor’s party won by a significant margin.

The post of state adviser to Myanmar was introduced specifically for Aung San Chu Kyi in 2016. A politician could not be president, due to the fact that the previous authorities specifically prescribed for her in the constitution a ban on running for this post for certain groups of citizens.

