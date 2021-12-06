Norwegian Blockchain Exchange (NBX) Announces To Be The First Cryptocurrency Platform In Scandinavia | Blockchain24

On Friday, the Norwegian Blockchain Exchange (NBX) announced that it will be the first cryptocurrency platform among Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland) to be listed on the Pan-European Euronext exchange. NBX was founded in 2018 by Bjorn Kyos, who also founded Norwegian Air Shuttle and Bank Norwegian.

NBX has eight listed cryptocurrencies and about 20 available trading pairs. The exchange is approved and supervised by the Norwegian Financial Conduct Authority. NBX claims to be the only platform in the Scandinavian countries to insure customers’ cryptocurrencies through the $ 150 million Ledger Vault insurance pool, which is paid out in the event of a covered event.

NBX raised $ 6.6 million in shares and sales last December. It will not raise additional capital pending an Euronext listing. The firm’s market capitalization rose 142% last year on OTC exchanges to $ 56.52 million. He has over 25,000 clients and processed $ 101.18 million in the first nine months of the year. CEO Stig Kyos-Mathisen made the following development statement:

“We are currently receiving good funding to fulfill our ambitions to develop technologies and products, as well as attract customers in the near future. However, as a listed company, we will be associated with a much broader investor base and will be well equipped to use the stock market when more capital is needed later.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Scandinavia has been slow, even as regulators have taken a softer stance on digital asset oversight. Norway’s financial administration considers crypto activity in the country to be largely unregulated and only controls money laundering companies. In Finland, fewer than 10 companies are registered as operating in the digital currency space. In Sweden, the first exchange-traded product, Polkadot, was recently launched on the country’s Nordic Growth Market. As for Denmark, the country’s largest bank is calling for caution when accepting cryptocurrencies.