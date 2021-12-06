Oil prices recovered more than two percent

https://ria.ru/20211206/neft-1762316005.html
World oil prices are rising significantly on Monday morning, while the WTI brand is winning back almost all of the last week’s decline, according to trading data. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021
MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. World oil prices are rising significantly on Monday morning, with the WTI brand regaining almost all of the decline of the last week, according to trading data. As of 8:10 Moscow time, February Brent blend futures rose in price by 2.09%, to 71. $ 34 per barrel, January futures for WTI – by 2.25%, to $ 67.77 per barrel. At the same time, over the past week, the North Sea mixture became cheaper by almost four percent, and Texas – by 2.8 percent. The decline was driven by the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal said oil prices were falling as the omicron threatened energy demand prospects.
