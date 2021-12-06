Olya Polyakova risked repeating the image of Malificent instead of Angelina Jolie, but something went wrong

The brightest blonde in Ukraine, singer and lover of luxurious costumes Olya Polyakova never ceases to delight her fans with shocking looks. The beauty has a million audience on social networks, and recently became a judge in the popular show “Voice of the Country”.

On the project page, they staged a battle of fashionable images of a long-legged beauty.

“Olya Polyakova @polyakovamusic always surprises fans with her luxurious dresses. What image of the coach of the new season of “Voices of the Country” impressed you the most? Leave the corresponding figure in the comments “, – the authors of the message signed the message.

Screen, Instagram Polyakov “Voice of the Country”

The first picture shows Polyakov in a tight black dress with an interesting neckline. She looks like the sorceress Malificent from the movie of the same name, played by Angelina Jolie. In the second photo, she is in a silver dress and an unusual headdress made of feathers.

“The second look is a bit like the image of Melificent”, “Are you trying to replace Tina? This singer and Tina are like heaven and earth”, “Tina is wonderful, but Olya is also an awesome artist, she is an opera singer. Nobody wants to replace Tina, she left herself.” , – the fans of the TV show comment on what they saw.

