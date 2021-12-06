omicron coronavirus strain confirmed in two Russians returning from South Africa – RT in Russian

Rospotrebnadzor reported that two Russians who returned from South Africa had a strain of the omicron coronavirus. The remaining eight cases of positive tests for COVID-19 are being studied by specialists. According to the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia, through which export flights from South Africa are carried out, most of the Russians who wanted to leave the region have already left for their homeland. Meanwhile, experts said the omicron strain may be less recognizable to the immune system than other known versions of SARS-CoV-2.

Two Russians returning from the Republic of South Africa have been diagnosed with the omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor reported. They clarified that the total positive test result for COVID-19 has so far been obtained from ten Russians who arrived from South Africa, the strain belonging of the remaining cases is being specified.

“In two patients with a positive PCR test, obtained on the first day of stay at the observatory, as a result of genome-wide sequencing carried out by the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, the omicron strain was confirmed,” the agency quotes TASS as saying.

We will remind, at the end of November it became known that scientists have identified a new strain of coronavirus with an extremely high level of mutations. At first it received the name B.1.1.529, and then it was given the designation “omicron”.

Commenting on the discovery in Russia of the first confirmed cases of the disease with a new strain of the virus, a member of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Starodubov said that this circumstance should not cause panic. According to him, scientists are now studying the omicron strain and, according to the preliminary data available to specialists, the new strain is “really infectious, but causes milder forms of the disease.”

“No special action is needed now with regard to precaution and safety,” Starodubov said, stressing the need to preserve existing measures. – There is no need to change the vaccine yet. We must use the vaccines that exist. And if any peculiarities of this strain are revealed, then our specialists will prepare a version of the vaccine, which will be more powerful, in a couple of weeks. “





Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Ethiopia told RIA Novosti that the majority of Russians who wished to leave South Africa had already left for their homeland through Addis Ababa.

“We, as an embassy, ​​are no longer engaged in escorting flights, most of those wishing to Russia have already departed. Therefore, there is no need to increase the carrying capacity at the moment. There will be more flights according to the usual schedule of airlines, ”the embassy said.

They explained that only Russians who want to return home from South Africa use flights to Moscow from the Ethiopian capital.

Features of the omicron strain

Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told RT that the existing coronavirus vaccines will work against the omicron strain, but experts have yet to draw conclusions about their effectiveness.

“He has a large number of mutations. We have never seen so much at the same time in one sample. When the genome sequence was uploaded to the international database, it immediately attracted a lot of attention, ”said Khafizov.

According to him, the number of these sequences began to increase rapidly, from which it was concluded that the new strain is probably more infectious. Khafizov added that the omicron has not yet become widespread in Russia.

In turn, professor of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, biologist Georgy Bazykin said that there are many common point mutations in the omicron, which are known to be associated with recognition of the immune system.

“Most likely, this means that this virus is less similar to the coronavirus in terms of our immune system, which has already trained on other options, and it will be more difficult for her to recognize it,” said the interlocutor of RT.

He admitted that in this case, the body may require “additional training”, which will probably have to modify existing vaccines, but the data on this subject so far require additional research.

Latest incidence data

According to the headquarters, over the past day, 32,136 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia, 28,070 people recovered, 1184 died from complications that developed against the background of COVID-19, and concomitant diseases. For the entire observation period in the Russian Federation, 9,833,749 cases of coronavirus were detected. 282 462 deaths were recorded, 8 530 476 people recovered.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 228.5 million laboratory tests for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been performed, including 485 thousand in the last day. Almost 1.7 million people remain under medical supervision.

The capital’s headquarters reports that 3,134 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Moscow per day. 767 people were hospitalized, 91 patients died. There are 560 people on ventilators in the city’s hospitals.

According to the head physician of the Filatov Clinical Hospital No. 15 in Moscow, Valery Vechorko, over the past week, the number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in this medical facility has decreased, but the severity of the disease is not decreasing. Vechorko noted that only 1% of those admitted in a serious and extremely serious condition were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Vaccine for children

Also on Monday, December 6, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said that specialists will begin testing a coronavirus vaccine for children from six to 11 years old at the beginning of 2022.

On November 29, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that documents were submitted to the Ministry of Health to obtain permission to study vaccinations among children of this age category. Shortly before that, on November 24, the Ministry of Health registered Sputnik M, a coronavirus vaccine for children from 12 to 17 years old.

According to Gunzburg, antibodies to COVID-19 are produced better in vaccinated adolescents than in adults. He clarified that the vaccine for adolescents is the same “Sputnik V”, diluted five times.