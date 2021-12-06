on the agenda – a historic agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation

“Here the US Secretary of Defense spoke. No matter how they tried to pull him out, he did not say that he sees a real threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said that there is a tense situation mainly in the media. There is hysteria! He said: we support territorial integrity and independence. Ukraine, but he always says that, regardless of the situation, “- said in the program” Evening with Vladimir Solovyov “Israeli public figure Yakov Kedmi, the former head of one of the Israeli special services.

According to him, the Americans are talking about the need for solid and predictable relations with Russia. Translated into normal language: we must know exactly the borders that we cannot cross and that Russia will not cross.

“Recognizing and knowing is a big difference. Americans are well aware of the limits of their power and the limits set by Russia. Recognizing publicly is another matter. USA and RF “, – the expert noted.

He added that the pseudo-democratic forum that the United States wants to hold is what is needed for this. In reality, Joe Biden is very concerned about the future of Russian-American relations. And he is ready to conclude these agreements.

“Vladimir Putin said two things: one – out loud, the other he didn’t say. First: Russia sees the current situation as impossible and intolerable and wants to come to an agreement with the US. But… he didn’t say what he would do if the Americans didn’t agree to the Russian demands. But since he said that he was “intolerant”, it can be translated as follows: either you come to an agreement with us, or we will ensure our security, regardless of you. And the American president understands this very well, “stressed Yakov Kedmi.

That is, according to him, there is no problem of a military clash, on the agenda is a historic agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation, the recognition of the boundaries of Russia’s interests in the West, and to cover this up – all the hysteria that is being whipped around.

