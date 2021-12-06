One of the major investors reduced positions in bitcoin by $ 500 million :: RBC.Crypto

According to The Block, the exit of large holders from the asset provoked a massive liquidation in the derivatives market and a decline in the first cryptocurrency to $ 42,000.

An institutional investor on the morning of December 4 reduced his positions in bitcoin by $ 500 million, reports The Block, citing a top manager of one of the market players. According to the publication, this provoked massive liquidations in the derivatives market for $ 1.3 billion and led to a decrease in Bitcoin to $ 42 thousand for the first time since the end of September. After that, the total number of open positions to buy derivatives fell from $ 21.6 billion to $ 16.7 billion in less than an hour.

Despite the massive liquidation and the fall of bitcoin to $ 42 thousand, large buyers continue to come to the digital asset market, said Aya Kantorovich, executive director of the FalconX crypto exchange.

“We see a lot of OTC companies, and first of all, buyers come to take a long position,” explained Kantorovich.

On the morning of December 4, the price of bitcoin dropped to $ 42 thousand (a fall of more than 20%). Amid the collapse of the first cryptocurrency, the total capitalization of the digital asset market fell to $ 2.3 trillion. On December 6, bitcoin is trading at $ 48 thousand. Over the month, the asset has fallen in price by 21%.

