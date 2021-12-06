One person caused 90 percent of delta cases in Russia, the biologist said

https://ria.ru/20211206/delta-1762369744.html

The culprit of the spread of the delta strain in Russia has been named

One person caused 90 percent of delta cases in Russia, biologist said – RIA Novosti, 12/06/2021

The culprit of the spread of the delta strain in Russia has been named

Most cases of infection with the delta strain of coronavirus in Russia were due to one person, according to biologist Georgy Bazykin. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T13: 29

2021-12-06T13: 29

2021-12-06T15: 20

spread of coronavirus

society

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

georgy bazkin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/01/1569458287_0-0:2890:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9248cbb0ad7645c8320e4885d933d1.jpg

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Most cases of infection with the delta strain of coronavirus in Russia occurred due to one person, according to biologist Georgy Bazykin. According to the researcher, the spread of the delta strain version caused the “founder effect”, when only one of the brought variants managed to multiply so strongly that the rest did not On Monday, Rospotrebnadzor reported that two cases of a new type of SARS-CoV-2 omicron were detected in the country in two people who arrived from South Africa. The new strain B.1.1.529 was discovered in Botswana and South Africa on the twentieth of November. It contains dozens of mutations in the S-protein, which the pathogen needs to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. B.1.1.529 is believed to have originally developed in an immunocompromised person with AIDS or HIV. The World Health Organization has recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it omicron, after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet … Experts believe that those who have already been vaccinated and who have been vaccinated can become infected, and symptoms range from fatigue to headaches and body aches. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that the number of cases among those who received an injection does not exceed three to four percent. Most of the citizens who died from the infection did not get an injection, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. Now more than 72 million people have received one dose, 63.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

https://ria.ru/20211206/koronavirus-1762369646.html

https://ria.ru/20211206/pandemiya-1762355892.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/01/1569458287_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f977a62e84d356c8fa60b47bdc0e7c5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, health – society, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, georgy bazkin