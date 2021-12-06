options from experts :: RBC.Crypto

Why Polkadot token has growth prospects, which DeFi tokens may rise in price in the near future, and GameFi coins to look out for

On December 4, cryptocurrency market capitalization fell sharply by almost $ 500 billion, to $ 2.1 trillion. As of December 6 at 20:30 Moscow time, the value is $ 2.4 trillion. Many altcoins have dropped significantly in value. The current situation may become an opportunity to buy assets at a better rate.

DeFi projects

Celo is a blockchain ecosystem for decentralized applications and finance, and its distinguishing feature is its focus on smartphone users. Nikita Soshnikov, director of the Alfacash cryptocurrency exchange service, believes that such ecosystems will be in demand in the future, since the number of users of mobile devices in the world is increasing every year. Many of the operations that we previously performed on a computer now smoothly flow into smartphones.

Another noteworthy DeFi project, according to Soshnikov, is Fantom. It is a decentralized smart contract platform compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The volume of assets blocked in the Fantom ecosystem exceeds $ 5 billion. Fantom has very good prospects in the DeFi field, the expert is sure. He explained that third-party developers like the terms of use of the Fantom blockchain – low fees for deploying their own network, low transaction fees and the creation of smart contracts, almost instant execution of transactions. Dozens of DeFi projects are already operating in the Fantom ecosystem, including Aave, Curve, and others.

One of the promising undervalued tokens is Chainlink, says Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst at Bestchange.ru. Both technical indicators and fundamental news speak in favor of the rapid growth of the altcoin, the specialist said. The token correction began shortly before the change in the local market trend, and at the time of the collapse, LINK managed to gain a foothold above the support level. Together with the fundamental factor of the planned listing of the token on the largest Japanese cryptocurrency exchange in December, this indicates a higher potential of the token than the market average, Zuborev explained.

Another interesting asset, in his opinion, is the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI), the value of which is still underestimated by investors. The main idea of ​​the token is to create an ETF analogue for the DeFi market segment. Those. it is a kind of analogue of the stock exchange index of decentralized assets of the market, which accumulates the top 18 in terms of token capitalization. Accordingly, the cost of DPI is associated with most of the success of large DeFi projects, which makes it quite an attractive asset, Zuborev says.

Polkadot has corrected significantly more relative to the market average, while the project continues to remain relevant and one of the most stable DeFi tokens due to the specifics of the project, Zuborev said. The Polkadot platform allows the creation of parachains – a way to exchange tokens between different blockchains, and the popularity of this mechanism, along with the popularity of the project itself, continues to grow. The combination of technical and fundamental factors speaks of great prospects for the project in the medium term, the expert emphasized.

GameFi-tokens

It is worth paying attention to the representatives of the GameFi sphere, whose metaverse is now in a lot of news headlines not only in the industry media – Decentraland and The Sandbox, according to a senior analyst at Bestchange.ru. In the process of the correction that began, tokens fell more than the market, but their potential remains very high, the expert is sure. According to him, there is a high probability at the time of the market recovery, the growth of GameFi-tokens is also noticeably higher than the market.

