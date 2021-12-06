Participants in the funeral pulled a dead friend out of the coffin and gave him a ride on a motorcycle – Gazeta.Ru

Participants in a funeral in Ecuador pulled the body of a friend out of the coffin for a final ride on a motorcycle, reports New york post…

According to media reports, the deceased’s name was Eric Sedeno. The man was shot while driving to another funeral. Wanting to see the Ecuadorian on his last journey, his friends took the body out of the coffin and put it on a motorcycle, making a circle around the cemetery.

It is reported that the family of 21-year-old Eric gave their permission for this performance, although some guests of the funeral were against, which caused the conflict. In addition, the incident became known to the police.

The officers, commenting on the incident, called the actions of the audience abnormal. However, they will not investigate because no one has ever complained.

Previously, native men from Mexico performed it last will and buried along with the car.