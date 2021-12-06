Peskov spoke about the closed line for the conversation between Putin and Biden

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. During the talks between Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, a special secure video communication line will be used for the first time, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. so far it has only been tested in working mode, but the heads of state have not been involved, “he said on the air of Channel One. According to Peskov, the protected line will allow leaders to discuss the most important topics requiring a high level of secrecy. As the Kremlin spokesman noted, if necessary, Putin will be able to ask whoever he needs help, but in general it will be a conversation between the two presidents. The talks will be held on December 7 at about 18:00. There will be no live broadcast, but the first footage of the online event will be shown to reporters about the tensions around Ukraine, NATO’s advance towards Russia’s borders and the Russian leader’s initiative on security guarantees, the Kremlin spokesman added. Earlier, Assistant to the Head of State Yuri Ushakov noted that the agenda could include the situation in Afghanistan, Iran and Libya. The conversation will be “quite detailed”, while no joint statements on its results are planned, Peskov specified. The first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place. in Geneva on June 16 this year. According to Putin, the summer summit “opened up some opportunities for dialogue and gradual alignment of & lt; … & gt; relations.” Since then, the presidents have communicated on the phone several times.

21:20 06.12.2021 (updated: 21:50 06.12.2021)

Peskov spoke about the closed line for the conversation between Putin and Biden

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. During the talks between Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, a special secure video link will be used for the first time, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian leader.
“It was earlier. Under previous administrations, an agreement was reached on the creation of such a line. Signalers have worked hard, it has been created and has only been tested in operation until now, but has not been used by the heads of state,” he said on the air of Channel One.

According to Peskov, the secure line will allow leaders to discuss the most important topics that require an increased level of secrecy.

As the Kremlin spokesman noted, if necessary, Putin will be able to turn to the one whose help he needs, but in general it will be a conversation between the two presidents.

The talks will take place on December 7 at about 18:00. There will be no live broadcast, but the first footage of the online event will be shown to journalists.

Among the main topics are tensions around Ukraine, NATO’s advance towards Russia’s borders and the Russian leader’s initiative on security guarantees, the Kremlin spokesman added. Earlier, Assistant to the Head of State Yuri Ushakov noted that the agenda could include the situation in Afghanistan, Iran and Libya.

The conversation will be “quite detailed”, while no joint statements on its results have been planned, Peskov said.

The first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place in Geneva on June 16 this year. According to Putin, the summer summit “opened up some opportunities for dialogue and the gradual alignment <...> of relations.” Since then, the presidents have communicated on the phone several times.

