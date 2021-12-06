Peskov spoke about the closed line for the conversation between Putin and Biden

https://ria.ru/20211206/razgovor-1762465874.html

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. During the talks between Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, a special secure video communication line will be used for the first time, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. so far it has only been tested in working mode, but the heads of state have not been involved, “he said on the air of Channel One. According to Peskov, the protected line will allow leaders to discuss the most important topics requiring a high level of secrecy. As the Kremlin spokesman noted, if necessary, Putin will be able to ask whoever he needs help, but in general it will be a conversation between the two presidents. The talks will be held on December 7 at about 18:00. There will be no live broadcast, but the first footage of the online event will be shown to reporters about the tensions around Ukraine, NATO’s advance towards Russia’s borders and the Russian leader’s initiative on security guarantees, the Kremlin spokesman added. Earlier, Assistant to the Head of State Yuri Ushakov noted that the agenda could include the situation in Afghanistan, Iran and Libya. The conversation will be “quite detailed”, while no joint statements on its results are planned, Peskov specified. The first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place. in Geneva on June 16 this year. According to Putin, the summer summit “opened up some opportunities for dialogue and gradual alignment of & lt; … & gt; relations.” Since then, the presidents have communicated on the phone several times.

