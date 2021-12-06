Peskov spoke about the format of negotiations between Putin and Biden – Gazeta.Ru

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov spoke about the format of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden.

According to him, the meeting will begin on December 7 at around 18.00 Moscow time and will be held behind closed doors via a secure video link. Peskov noted that the first footage of the presidents’ communication will be shown on the air.

“Of course, this will only be the first shots. Of course, all communication will be done behind closed doors, ”he said.

The Kremlin spokesman suggested that the conversation between the presidents will be detailed and lengthy.

He also added that there are no plans to make statements from Putin following the talks with Biden.

On the eve of the White House confirmed date of negotiations between Putin and Biden. The leaders are expected to discuss a range of topics in US-Russian relations, including strategic stability, cyber and regional issues.

Biden is also going to “emphasize concern about Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine.”