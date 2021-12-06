https://ria.ru/20211206/polsha-1762335890.html

Poland accused Belarusian border guards of throwing firecrackers

WARSAW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian border guards are throwing firecrackers on the border with Poland, the Polish Border Guard claims. “At the section of the border guarded by the Border Guard unit in Narewka, employees of the Belarusian services threw sound firecrackers,” the Border Guard said. According to Polish border guards, 35 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland. Since the beginning of the year, there have been about 38 thousand such attempts. On the border of Belarus and Poland, several thousand migrants have accumulated in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-12-06T11: 08 true PT0M56S

