Poland urged Biden to show firmness in negotiations with Putin

Poland urged Biden to show firmness in negotiations with Putin

2021-12-06T10: 55

2021-12-06T10: 55

2021-12-06T12: 16

WARSAW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Poland hopes that US President Joe Biden will show firmness in negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the republic Marcin Pszidach said on the air of Polish radio. He recalled that Biden was one of the “architects of NATO expansion” to eastern Europe in x, and in the second half of the 2000s, he served as vice president under Barack Obama, who made the decision to strengthen the military presence of the alliance in this part of the continent. appropriate signals, “the Polish official said. He added that he did not consider it right for the American side to discuss the so-called red lines. Earlier, Putin said that the deployment of weapons in Ukraine could become critical for Moscow. “I am convinced that neither Joe Biden, nor the Western world will agree at all that Vladimir Putin will outline the boundaries of possible cooperation for the West,” Pshidach said. will be held tomorrow. The Kremlin said that they will communicate via video link. In the West, Russia has recently been often accused of “aggressive actions.” Moscow does not agree with this and emphasizes that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, and NATO countries use such statements as an excuse to place more military equipment near Russian borders.

