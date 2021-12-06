Polkadot Web3 Talisman Wallet Closes $ 2.35 Million Initial Funding Round

The Polkadot Web3 Talisman wallet platform has raised $ 2.35 million from early backers including Hypersphere Ventures, Koji Capital and Advanced Blockchain AG, as well as several anonymous Flex Dapps investors.

Following the close of the funding round, Talisman plans to launch the wallet expansion by November 22, according to an announcement released on Wednesday.

Billed as DotSama, a Polkadot (DOT) wallet and Kusama (KSM), a wallet, Talisman reportedly aims to provide cross-compatibility between Polkadot and Kusama paraverse.

Commenting on the decision to support the project, Jack Platts, Partner at Hypersphere Ventures, said: “Talisman is committed to becoming the Paraverse gateway for regular cryptocurrency users.”

Talisman is reportedly building the first DotSama Dashboard asset with features like hosting KSM and other parachain assets, Karura integration for decentralized exchange, and Polkadot Crowdloan support.

Other major features on Talisman’s planned roadmap include NFT support, Shiden Dapp betting, and third-party fiat platforms.

The announcement also said that with the seed funding secured, the team is looking to expand, adding more critical features that will help users interact with the DotSama paraverse ecosystem.

The Talisman launch is getting close to the DotSama ecosystem starting to take shape thanks to the ongoing Kusama parachain auctions.

As previously reported, the first round of parachain auctions was completed back in June, and the second round is currently ongoing.

The Kusama DeFi Altair platform was the ninth overall winner of the parachain auction and the fourth in the second round on September 29th. Another slot auction will take place over the next seven days before the timeout that precedes the third round of the process.

These winners of the parachain auction will connect to the Polkadot relay network, possibly initiating a load of liquidity in the Kusama and Polkadot ecosystems.