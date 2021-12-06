Pope announced preparations for a meeting with Patriarch Kirill – RBK

During the press conference, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church called the conversation meaningful and indicated that it allows to declare the possibility of the two churches to work together to protect Christians around the world. The Pope said that a “frank” conversation took place, during which the parties discussed several initiatives. Francis also noted that Cuba could become the capital for dialogue between the two churches.

After the conversation, Cyril and Francis signed a joint agreement. “We are not rivals, but brothers: from this understanding we must proceed in all our actions in relation to each other and to the outside world,” the declaration said. The heads of the churches also called on the countries of the world to take urgent action to “prevent the further ousting of Christians from the Middle East.” “We also empathize with the suffering of adherents of other religious traditions who become victims of civil war, chaos and terrorist violence,” the document said.

As sources in the Vatican and diplomatic circles told Reuters, preparations for the meeting were kept secret for two years, the parties agreed on a conversation between the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church only in the fall of 2015, and announced it only a few days before the meeting – on February 12, 2016.

Then, in July 2019, the Pope met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vatican. The conversation lasted about an hour, topics for conversation were the situation in Ukraine and Syria, the protection of Christians in the Middle East and bilateral relations between Russia and the European Union. Francis, in particular, presented the Russian President with the “Guardian Angel” medal, Putin presented the pontiff with a disk with Andrei Konchalovsky’s film “Sin” and an icon of the apostles Peter and Paul.

In early December, the Pope visited Greece and Cyprus, during the trip he met with the Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church Jerome II. Francis spoke about the need to apologize for the mistakes that were made by the Catholic Church. “We allowed fruitfulness to be jeopardized by divisions,” he said. According to him, the distance between Orthodox and Catholics was widened by the “weeds of suspicion”, which is why the Russian Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church stopped “cultivating belonging.”