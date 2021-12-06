Pope replaces archbishop of Paris for relationship with woman

Pope Francis accepted the abdication of Archbishop Michel Opeti. The head of the Paris diocese himself submitted his resignation to the pontiff on November 25, having done so after 4 years of service in the cathedra of the capital of France.

Some details of such an unexpected decision are explained by the French press. On November 22, Le Point magazine (a French weekly political magazine that adheres to conservative and center-right views) published an investigative article about the prelate, which stated that in 2012 the bishop had an affair with a parishioner.

At that time, Opeti was not the bishop of Paris, he served as general vicar. Nevertheless, without exception, all Catholic priests, even before ordination, take a vow of celibacy, which they must maintain throughout their lives. Denying the connection, Opeti did not hide the fact that a certain woman showed an increased interest in him. Deciding to “save the diocese from schism,” the bishop sent a letter to the Vatican so that, for the benefit of the Church, Pope Francis himself pronounced his sentence.

And he was not slow to make a decision: a week later, the Vatican’s press service announced that the petition had been granted.

In the archbishop’s farewell message posted on the website of the Catholic Church of Paris, Michel Opeti emphasized that he submitted his renunciation not because of his own fault, but in order to “prevent divisions that always arise where there is suspicion and loss of trust.”

He thanked the flock, promised not to stop praying “for those who hurt him” and asked forgiveness “from those whom I may have wounded.” The last words of Opeti were: “I can only repeat the message from my very first sermon:” Do not look at the archbishop, look at Christ! “

The name of the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Opeti, was first heard for many in April 2019, when he called on the priests of the capital to ring all bells throughout the city and call people to prayer against the backdrop of a terrible fire in Notre Dame Cathedral.

In 2019, the archbishop held a brief service on July 15 at the chapel in the east wing of the cathedral. For security reasons, only 30 people were allowed into the temple, all the clergy were in helmets. French television made a story about it, which was watched by tens of millions of people around the world

In early April 2020, Opeti announced that despite the self-isolation regime imposed on all French people due to the coronavirus epidemic, Good Friday will be celebrated at Notre Dame Cathedral. A limited number of people attended the service. Due to the isolation regime, the traditional procession with the shroud was impossible to carry out, so the service took place only inside the cathedral.

In April of this year, during the sacrament of baptism, which is traditionally performed in the Catholic Church on Easter night, 3,639 people were baptized in France. The archbishop of Paris, Michel Opeti himself, performed this sacrament in the old church of Saint-Germain-l’Auxerois located on the right bank of the Seine, directly opposite the Louvre.

The French prelate of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Georges Pontier, was appointed the Apostolic Administrator ad nutum Sanctæ Sedis (until the revocation of the Apostolic Capital). Ponthier was Archbishop of Marseille from 2006 to 2019 and President of the Episcopal Conference of France from 2013 to 2019, after which he retired.