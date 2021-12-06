Potatoes got hot – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 06.12.2021

An increase in potato processing capacity in Russia by 50%, a decrease in the production of tubers on personal subsidiary plots and a drop in yields due to drought threaten a shortage of local tubers for consumers in 2022. Market participants warned the Ministry of Agriculture about this. In their opinion, without subsidizing production, only imports can replace the lack of tubers. The Ministry of Agriculture believes that the preconditions for increasing the harvest of potatoes have already been created.

Chairman of the Union of Potato and Vegetable Market Participants Sergei Lupekhin warned about the risk of a shortage of Russian table potatoes at a meeting in the Ministry of Agriculture on December 3, sources told Kommersant. The main reasons are a decrease in production on personal subsidiary plots and an increase in processing capacities.

As Mr. Lupekhin told Kommersant, if this year about 1 million tons of potatoes were processed in the Russian Federation, then next year – up to 1.5 million tons, and by 2026 – already up to 3 million tons.

An increase in demand from processors and an increase in costs for potato production will also not lead to the expected decline in prices, noted the participants in the meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture. According to Rosstat, in October, potatoes cost an average of 44.51 rubles. per 1 kg – 78.6% more than a year earlier. The agricultural firm “Slava Potato” said that the deficit is also associated with low yields due to the drought this year.

The industrial director of Mareven (produces Rollton mashed potatoes) Aleksey Anashko says that in 2022, according to the forecasts of the company’s suppliers, there may be a shortage of potato flakes on the market, and the cost of raw materials may increase by 50%. The company also expects an increase in prices for imported raw materials. PepsiCo, which plans to launch a Lay’s chips plant in Novosibirsk in 2022, declined to comment. The company has already notified its counterparties about possible interruptions in Lay’s supplies this fall due to a shortage of potatoes (see Kommersant on September 21). LLC Moskart (Moscow Potato) and Lorenz Snack World (Naturals) did not answer Kommersant.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of December 2, 6.68 million tons of potatoes were harvested in the Russian Federation against 6.64 million tons a year earlier.

They predict that by the end of the year the figure will increase to 6.71 million tons, and in 2022 – up to 7.2 million tons. To this end, the ministry plans to increase subsidies for growing potatoes and offset production costs and modernization of storage facilities. But, as noted by market participants at the meeting, the measures remain at the level of proposals, the deficit of Russian potatoes will have to be replaced by imports. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, in 2020, 316.3 thousand tons of potatoes were imported to the Russian Federation, and on November 21 of this year – 548.9 thousand tons. The main suppliers are Egypt, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel.

In addition, the increase in production may be hampered by the lack of planting material, it was said at the meeting. Dmitry Rylko, General Director of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, adds that the transition of many consumers in megacities to the consumption of early imported potatoes has also reduced the profitability of storage.

In the Union of Potato Market Participants, among the factors limiting production, the policy of retail chains that are not ready to accept small-sized tubers and do not conclude annual contracts are also mentioned.

But a Kommersant source in retail assures that the problem is in the farmers themselves. According to him, among the more than 3.5 thousand manufacturers recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture, less than 1% agreed to contract directly.

“We are ready to switch to direct contracts, but this season suppliers refuse to take on such obligations,” he explains. Another source of Kommersant says that producers are warning about reducing the caliber of potatoes this season.

Lenta and X5 Group (Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Karusel) declined to comment. Magnet and Auchan did not answer Kommersant’s questions.

At the meeting, the Union of Potato Market Participants proposed to provide for a new support measure to increase potato production – compensation of 100 thousand rubles. in the main regions for the collection of tubers (Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Astrakhan and Bryansk regions) per 1 hectare of land put into circulation.

The Ministry of Agriculture told Kommersant that in 2022 it is planned to spend 5 billion rubles on the development of vegetable growing, which, among other things, “will create the preconditions for increasing the volume of potato production”.

Alexey Polukhin