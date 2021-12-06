Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence appeared accompanied by Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of the comedy Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence chooses the shine of gold. The 31-year-old actress recently donned a luxurious shimmery dress for the premiere of Don’t Look Up and complemented her look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. In the film, Jennifer got the main role, and in addition to her, a whole galaxy of celebrities played in the tape of Adam McKay: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Ariana Grande and others. With her co-star, played by Leonardo, the actress appeared on the red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer’s entire appearance said that she was glad to become a mother soon and was preparing for this magical event. For Lawrence and her husband, Cook Maroney, this will be the first child, but the star is not too fond of discussing the topic of motherhood. In an interview, Jennifer admitted that she is looking forward to the appearance of the baby, but she prefers to avoid talking about it. She also revealed that she would not really like it if someone enthusiastically took her pregnancy.

“If I were at a party and someone came up with the words:“ Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby! ”I wouldn’t say something like,“ God, I can’t talk about this. Get away from me, nutcase. ” But at the same time, my gut instinct wants to be as private as I can, ”explained Lawrence. She added that she does not want to share with others that is not related to her work.

Jennifer Lawrence

Well, very soon Jennifer will be enjoying her motherhood, and viewers will be able to see her fantastic comedy Don’t Look Up from December 10 in theaters and from December 24 on Netflix.

Photo source: Gettyimages



