Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence at the New York Premiere of “Don’t Look Up”

The Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” premiered in New York. To present the picture to the public, along with director Adam McKay, the star cast of the film arrived: Leonardo DiCaprio, pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill.

Performer of one of the main roles Jennifer Lawrence for the exit she chose a shiny tunic dress from Dior, complemented the image with Tiffany & Co. The actress is expecting her first child, as it became known in September.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who also starred in the film, appeared at the premiere in a black classic suit, and Meryl Streep, who played in the picture of the President of the United States, chose a black dress with shiny inserts to go out. The actress complemented the outfit with a black clutch, high platform shoes and black glasses.

Jonah Hill, who played the presidential aide, came to the premiere of the tape with his girlfriend Sarah Brady. The couple appeared in identical looks – turquoise pantsuits and navy blue shoes.

The film premiere also featured “Little Women” star Florence Pugh and new “Hellboy” Ron Perlman.

News on this topic:

Subscribe to the daily email newsletter from the creators of the number 1 newspaper in Ukraine. Every evening, the most important, exclusive and useful items are in your mail. Subscribe to…