Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence first appeared in public

Now the star is in the last months of pregnancy, but she could not miss the premiere of her new work.

The world premiere of a new film by Adam McKay took place on December 5 in New York “Don’t look up”… On the red carpet in front of the cameras appeared the performer of one of the main roles in the film – 31-year-old actress Jennifer Lawrence…

Jennifer Lawrence / Associated Press

Now Jennifer is expecting a baby, and this exit was her first public appearance in position. The star wore a long evening dress from Dior, which was decorated with embroidery of their sequins and beads, as well as a long fringe, which beautifully “played” when Jennifer moved. The dress also features long pleated sleeves of a delicate milky color. This look was complemented by jewelry from Tiffany & Co, an elegant hairstyle and light natural make-up.

Jennifer Lawrence / Associated Press

The star’s husband, gallery owner Cook Maroni, did not accompany her at the event, but for the photo Lawrence posed with a colleague in the film Leonardo DiCaprio, who also came without his girlfriend Camila Morrone…

Jennifer Lawrence / Associated Press

The film “Don’t Look Up” promises to be enchanting, well, in any case, it seems so because of the cast, because the film will feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence. The plot will tell about two astronauts who discover that a huge meteorite is flying towards the Earth and in six months it will destroy all of humanity. The goal of the main characters is to warn humanity about the danger.

