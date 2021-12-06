Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep at the premiere of “Don’t Look Up”

That night in New York the closed premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” took place. Only a few of the announced cast presented the picture – Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill (he came to the premiere with his girlfriend Sarah Brady, whose relationship he stopped hiding quite recently, in September). The premiere was also attended by Florence Pugh, Kid Cady and others.

For her debut “evening” release, the 31-year-old star of the Hunger Games tried on the image of an antique goddess – she was wearing a Dior dress embroidered with rhinestones, sequins and fringes from the Maria Grazia Chiuri cruise collection, which was shown in June at stadium “Panathinaikos” in Athens, with pleated chiffon sleeves. The outfit was complemented by Tiffany & Co’s wing-shaped earrings and a harmonious hairstyle – hair was styled in waves and gathered in a loose bun.

Jennifer Lawrence

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Meryl Streep

“Don’t Look Up” is a film directed by Adam McKay (he also became a screenwriter and one of the producers of the tape), known for such works as “Selling Short” and “Cops in Deep Stock”. This film has an incredibly stellar cast, featuring Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, as well as Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Matthew Perry and Ariana Grande. Also in the film will be Avengers star Chris Evans as himself. The film tells about scientists who are trying to warn people about an asteroid approaching the Earth. The life of the planet is under threat, but neither the authorities nor ordinary people trust the scientists. The heroes have to convince people and save the world.

Oscar-winning comedy-drama Adam McKay for Selling Short is set to premiere on Netflix on December 24.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady

Florence Pugh

The media started talking about Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy in September of this year, but the actress herself preferred not to comment on such publications – besides, she does not have her own pages on social networks. She first appeared in public with a rounded belly in early October: she, along with actress Amy Schumer, attended a rally for the right of women to a safe termination of pregnancy, which took place in New York. And after that, the paparazzi began to “catch” her from time to time while walking and playing sports in the park.

For Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maruni, who, together since the summer of 2018, the future baby will become the firstborn. Recall that the lovers got engaged in February 2019, and in October, in the strictest secrecy, they got married. Wedding, attended by about half of Hollywood, took place at the old Belcourt Castle mansion in Newport.