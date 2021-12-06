Pregnant Jerifer Lawrence appeared in front of the public in a luxurious dress from Dior

Jennifer Lawrence wore a shiny gold Dior dress for the premiere of her new film Don’t Look Up. The pregnant actress wowed the audience at an event in New York, which was also attended by her colleague Leonardo DiCaprio. Together they played key roles in the film by Adam McKay.

Earlier this month, the Oscar winner said she was grateful and excited to become a mom. Lawrence added that her child’s privacy is her top priority. Apparently, she does not want someone from childhood to be the object of excessive attention from the paparazzi.

Every instinct in my body wants to protect the privacy of the child for the rest of my life, as much as possible. – Jennifer Lawrence

About pregnancy 31 year old Lawrence became known at the beginning of this fall, the child’s father is the husband of actress Cooke Maroney, they got married two years ago. It is known that childbirth is scheduled for the spring of 2022.

What the film “Don’t Look Up” is about

McKay’s work is a future American comedy in the genre of political satire. Many Hollywood stars have played in the film: apart from the aforementioned Lawrence and DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett … This is how the future tape is described on the Netflix website:

Two astronomers begin a press tour to warn humanity about a comet that is heading towards Earth and could destroy the planet. But people are busy only with themselves, so they don’t care.

We will remind, earlier we reported about the premiere of the crime drama about murder in the world of haute couture "Gucci House". This work by Ridley Scott attempts to uncover the secrets surrounding the assassination of Italian businessman and fashion house head Maurizio Gucci. His ex-wife and influential socialite 80's Patricia Reggiani hired a hitman to kill and was subsequently convicted. Patricia, once a major influence in the world of haute couture, was fired early for good behavior in October 2016. She spent 18 years in prison.

