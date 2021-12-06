Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott starred in a joint photo shoot

No wonder that after the breakup of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, fans continued to believe that the two would get back together.

The stars are together again. Moreover, they are in anticipation of the birth of their second child, so they celebrated it with a joint photo session.

A 24-year-old businesswoman and a 30-year-old musician graced the cover of W Magazine. It shows a pregnant Kylie posing in a yellow dress with feathers, and Travis is depicted in a short-sleeved shirt. In other celeb pictures, their daughter is posing.

According to journalists, the editors of the magazine are trying to suspend the release of this issue because of the scandal at the Scott’s concert. Therefore, it is unlikely that we will see these photos in the publication in the near future.

But that’s not all the shock. In the article, the author claims that Kylie and Travis are not together. It says that they “create their own definition of family.” At the same time, the stars themselves do not comment on the status of their relationship.

I’m only 24. And Travis and I are happy where we are. But who knows? Now I am pregnant and when I am in a wedding dress I don’t want to be pregnant.

Source: dailymail