Pregnant Lawrence and DiCaprio presented their new film in New York

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio presented Netflix’s sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up, in which they starred in New York. Lawrence first came out after it became known in September that she was preparing to become a mother. Jennifer is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cook Maroney, who was not at the premiere. On the red carpet, the 31-year-old Oscar winner literally dazzled everyone with her gold floor-length fringed dress, laconically emphasizing her changed figure. Leonardo DiCaprio looked much more modest in a strict, fitted suit in dark blue. By the way, he has been in constant relationship with the model Camilla Morone for several years. The actor’s beloved was not at the premiere either, but as insiders reported in November, the couple are doing well and are “closer than ever.” The premiere of the film directed by Adam McKay was attended by Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, rapper Kid Cadi, who also starred in it. Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande are also involved in the film, but for some reason they were not at the show. Among the star guests not involved in the film were Florence Pugh, Catherine Gallagher, Michael Gandolfini, Bill Nye and others. In the film, DiCaprio’s hero, astronomer Randall Mindy, together with his fellow scientist Keith (Jennifer Lawrence), discovers a comet heading straight for Earth. They decide that it is impossible to hush up the scale of the possible tragedy and try to tell everyone about it. Alas, the impending doom does not bother anyone, and Randall and Kate are only ridiculed. “Don’t Look Up” is set to hit Netflix on December 24th.

