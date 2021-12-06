Processing of S7 aircraft with automobile anti-freeze has put people’s lives in jeopardy

Rosaviatsia has launched an investigation into the icing incident on S7 Airlines. On December 2, he performed a flight Magadan – Novosibirsk and, on manual control, urgently sat down at the Irkutsk airport. There were 199 passengers on board. A criminal case was initiated. The crew was suspended from flights for the duration of the investigation.

In Magadan, immediately after the incident, an officer in charge of aircraft de-icing disappeared. The prosecutor’s office has already started checking.

Methyl alcohol was allegedly found in samples taken on the concrete of the airport. This may indicate the fact that the aircraft was treated with a simple automobile anti-freeze, and not with a special solution, which led to the icing of the hull.

Airport technicians do not recognize this version. It is not excluded that the processing took place in the proportions indicated by the commander of the ship. Where most of the solution was boiling water. These data are also currently being studied. Federal Air Transport Agency initiated an investigation into the incident.

“The head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko instructed to investigate the circumstances and causes of a serious aviation incident associated with icing of the Airbus 321-271 N aircraft of the S7 Airlines. Ground and onboard means of objective control will be sent for research to the FAU Aviaregister of Russia, where mathematical modeling will be carried out this situation “”, – said the senior assistant to the head of the Eastern Interregional SUT of the Investigative Committee of Russia Natalia Chernakova.

The intensity of the situation on the flight Magadan Novosibirsk is clear from the recording of the negotiations between the pilots and the dispatcher. Events developed so rapidly that in the first 10 minutes of the flight, the plane managed to gain altitude up to 4 kilometers and immediately fell to one and a half kilometers.

“He fell into the pits, we understood that something was preventing him from climbing. There was no panic,” said Andrei Nikitin, a passenger on the Magadan-Novosibirsk flight.

The plane’s tank was refueled for at least six hours of travel, so I couldn’t land right away. The liner made several circles over Magadan, then it was decided to fly to the nearest Yakutsk. Due to the weather, the board was not accepted there.

Only in the sky over Yakutia did the system begin to cope with icing. Instead of Novosibirsk, the plane successfully landed in Irkutsk.