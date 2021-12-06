Pushkov commented on Reznikov’s statement about “millions” of refugees in Europe | News | News

Kiev cannot hope for military support from NATO, which is why the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is trying to intimidate the West at least with refugees. This was announced by Senator Alexei Pushkov on Sunday, December 5.

Thus, he commented on the statement of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Aleksey Reznikov about “millions” of refugees in Europe in the event of an “invasion” of Russia.

“In NATO capitals they are scaring, but they do not intend to fight for Ukraine. Alliance Secretary General Stoltenberg made it clear, ”Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Pushkov stressed that Kiev is only a NATO partner, and not a member of the alliance, which means the fifth article of the Washington Treaty is not applicable here, and the alliance has no obligation to defend Ukraine.

According to him, the minister’s statement about probable refugees in the future is just an attempt to intimidate Western countries, since the country’s government simply does not have reasonable arguments.

On December 3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov described the implications for Western countries in the event of a “full-scale Russian invasion” and called on Western leaders to support the country. According to him, the sudden appearance of 3 to 5 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the “Russian invasion” will be just one of the many serious problems facing European society.