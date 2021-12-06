Putin goes to India – this is his second visit abroad during the pandemic

Putin and Modi

Photo author, Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Photo caption,

The last time Putin and Modi met in person was in 2019 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to India. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is only Putin’s second foreign trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Why India?

Putin is due to fly to Delhi on Monday evening. The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in India to accompany the Russian president at the talks.

On Monday morning, Shoigu and Lavrov arrived at the Sushma Swaraj Palace. Sushma Swaraj is India’s 37th Foreign Minister and died in May 2019. Shoigu met with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Lavrov – with Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar.

“Today’s negotiating marathon will be crowned by a summit,” Lavrov announced, referring to the meeting between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi.

