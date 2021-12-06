Putin goes to India – this is his second visit abroad during the pandemic

2 hours ago

Photo author, Mikhail Metzel / TASS Photo caption, The last time Putin and Modi met in person was in 2019 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to India. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is only Putin’s second foreign trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Why India?

Putin is due to fly to Delhi on Monday evening. The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in India to accompany the Russian president at the talks.

On Monday morning, Shoigu and Lavrov arrived at the Sushma Swaraj Palace. Sushma Swaraj is India’s 37th Foreign Minister and died in May 2019. Shoigu met with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Lavrov – with Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar.

“Today’s negotiating marathon will be crowned by a summit,” Lavrov announced, referring to the meeting between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi.

This is Putin’s second foreign trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16 this year (excluding a trip to Crimea annexed in 2014).

Why India?

Back in 2000, just recently taking the presidency, Putin agreed with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was then Indian Prime Minister, to annually hold Russian-Indian summits alternately in Russia and India, Kommersant recalls.

The previous summit took place in Vladivostok, where Prime Minister Modi came as an honored guest of the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2019. In November of the same year, Putin and Modi also met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil.

In 2020, they did not meet due to the coronavirus pandemic, in terms of the number of infections with which both India and Russia were among the leaders.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s aide for international affairs, told reporters last week that “a special format of relations has been built up between the leaders, that is, a tete-a-tete format.”

“This allows us to frankly discuss the most difficult, most delicate issues of the international situation,” Ushakov said.

The most sensitive issue, Kommersant, is the question of India’s relations with the United States. The growing confrontation between Russia and the United States and the aggravation of relations between India and China are pushing Delhi towards rapprochement with Washington, the newspaper said. Kommersant calls this a serious irritant in the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and India.

At the same time, the United States is interested in confronting India with China, while Russia is not. In turn, Delhi does not like the military-political contacts between Moscow and Beijing, experts told the publication.

“India and China – partners in the SCO and other organizations – treat each other extremely painfully, and India sees the United States as an antithesis not only to China as such, but also to the actively developing military-political partnership between Russia and China,” said the director of the Institute of Countries Asia and Africa Moscow State University Alexey Maslov.

Prior to his trip to Delhi, Putin spoke of a “particularly privileged strategic partnership” with India. How is this expressed? “Despite the objections of the United States and the threat of imposing sanctions under the CAATSA law, India has not succumbed to pressure to acquire S-400 air defense systems,” recalled former Indian Ambassador to Russia Anil Trigunayat.

The contract for the supply of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system was signed during Putin’s visit to India in October 2018. The deal could be thwarted by the threat of US sanctions.

“Russia has not abandoned the deal, despite China’s reservations. This fact indicates a margin of safety for the privileged partnership between Moscow and Delhi,” Trigunayat said.

India is the largest importer of Russian weapons. At the previous summit with the participation of Putin and Modi in Vladivostok, India signed contracts with Russia for the supply of arms and military equipment worth $ 14.5 billion.

“While Moscow is forced to move closer to Beijing under pressure from Washington, strategic cooperation with Delhi gives it the opportunity to maintain an increasingly relevant balance for it,” Trigunayat told Kommersant. In his opinion, “Chinese ambitions” are not limited to “containment” of India – they may ultimately limit Russia’s “room for maneuver” and affect its status as a world power.

As Ushakov told reporters, the dinner that Modi will host in honor of Putin’s arrival will be held in a tete-a-tete format. It is at the meal that Putin and Modi, according to him, can discuss “the most delicate and, perhaps, difficult issues” that will not be discussed in the delegations with the participation of Lavrov and Shoigu.