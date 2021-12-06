https://ria.ru/20211205/vaktsina-1762285281.html
Putin: those vaccinated by Sputnik V should move around the world without barriers
2021-12-05T19: 42
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Those vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine should not be infringed on their rights to travel around the world, Russia counts on the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in promoting the vaccine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. were vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, had the opportunity, just like those vaccinated with other vaccines, to move around the world calmly, feel like full-fledged citizens, so to speak, in a global sense, of humanity, and were not infringed in any way in their rights. movement across state borders, “- said Putin at a meeting with the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Francesco Rocca. The President added that 192 countries are members of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies,” we also hope for your support in order to ensure this is the promotion of our vaccine. “
